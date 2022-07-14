Gang vandalises hotel, assaults owner in Ernakulam

A man was savagely assaulted and property worth around ₹3 lakh destroyed after a three-member gang allegedly went on a rampage at a hotel at Pulinchodu near Aluva shortly after Wednesday midnight.

One of the hotel owners, Dileep of Ambattukkavu, sustained a serious wound to a nerve on his hand and had to undergo a surgery.

The gang had initially turned up in a car at the hotel alongside Metro pillar 78 around 12.30 a.m. They demanded to be served in the car at which they were asked to pay upfront before being served. This didn’t go down well with the accused and they even dared the hotel employees to take money from them. This led to an argument with the hotel owner at the counter. They nevertheless paid and went back after collecting food.

They, however, allegedly returned about 30 minutes later with their faces covered. After roughing up Dileep, they smashed the furniture in the hotel before fleeing the scene.

The Rural police have launched a hunt and claimed to have identified the accused based on the CCTV footage in the hotel and the neighbourhood. A similar kind of incident had taken place at a hotel in Thottakkattukara last Sunday. Then a group of hooligans had broken a customer’s hand and even tried to abduct him.

The district committee of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association strongly condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. In a statement issued here, association president T.J. Manoharan and secretary K.T. Rahim demanded that the police take action to prevent recurrent attacks against hotels and ensure the safety of the life and property of hoteliers.