Gang triggers ruckus in bus, two arrested

Published - October 03, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member gang, reportedly under the influence of intoxicants, allegedly terrorised passengers in a moving private bus operating on the Kakkanad-Ernakulam route and assaulted the conductor on Thursday around 6.45 a.m.

Following the incident, the bus was driven near to the Central police station at which the accused reportedly jumped out of the bus through the window and fled. However, the police managed to arrest the two, while the other three managed to flee. The two, identified as Shaji and Joby, were since then arrested.

“Even before the bus employees and passengers could explain to us what was going on, the gang fled. But we chased down two, while the other three remain identified,” said Central police sources.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on a petition by the conductor, Renjith, when the bus reached near Town Hall, the gang members allegedly triggered a ruckus.

When the conductor questioned it, the accused ganged up on him and allegedly assaulted him.

The accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causes hurt), 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), 75 (sexual harassment), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all).

