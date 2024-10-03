GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang triggers ruckus in bus, two arrested

Published - October 03, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member gang, reportedly under the influence of intoxicants, allegedly terrorised passengers in a moving private bus operating on the Kakkanad-Ernakulam route and assaulted the conductor on Thursday around 6.45 a.m.

Following the incident, the bus was driven near to the Central police station at which the accused reportedly jumped out of the bus through the window and fled. However, the police managed to arrest the two, while the other three managed to flee. The two, identified as Shaji and Joby, were since then arrested.

“Even before the bus employees and passengers could explain to us what was going on, the gang fled. But we chased down two, while the other three remain identified,” said Central police sources.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on a petition by the conductor, Renjith, when the bus reached near Town Hall, the gang members allegedly triggered a ruckus.

When the conductor questioned it, the accused ganged up on him and allegedly assaulted him.

The accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causes hurt), 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), 75 (sexual harassment), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all).

Published - October 03, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.