Gang that flew down to Kochi for burglary arrested

The Kochi City police have busted a gang from North India that reportedly flew down to the city and burgled several houses.

The three persons who were arrested arrived here on April 21. The same day, they allegedly broke into a house at Jawahar Nagar, Kadavanthra, and decamped with gold ornaments worth ₹8 lakh. The next day, they stole three sovereigns of gold and a sum of ₹8,500 from a house at Keerthi Nagar, Elamakkara and made good their escape, all within a span of 10 minutes, said Deputy Commissioner of Police V.U. Kuriakose on Monday.

Subsequently, a special police team, including personnel of the sniffer dog squad and those from Kadavanthra, Elamakkara, Ernakulam North, and Central stations, was constituted to nab them under the leadership of Mr. Kuirakose. Based on CCTV visuals, police personnel from the entire district were pooled in to raid hotels and lodges where migrant workers resided.

The lodge where they resided was identified and their ID proof and phone numbers were collected. But they gave the police the slip and stole a watch worth ₹1.50 lakh from Manimala Cross Road, Elamakkara, and ₹35,000 from a house at Palarivattom. They were later nabbed from near Ernakulam Town railway station.

The arrested have been identified as Chandrabhan of Uttar Pradesh, and Mintu Biswas and Harichandra of Delhi.