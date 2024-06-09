Gang stealing motorcycles arrested in Kochi

The Ernakulam South police on Saturday arrested a gang of four accused of stealing vehicles, dismantling them, and selling the parts over online platforms.

The arrested were identified as Akhil Jayan, 22, Manu, 19, Niranjan, 27, and Johns, 30, all from Pathanamthitta. They had allegedly stolen many two-wheelers from across the district and taken them to a showroom cum workshop in Kumbanad where they were dismantled. The parts were then sold through both online platforms and the workshop.

The accused reportedly confessed to have stolen motorcycles from Thiruvalla, Ernakulam Town South, Ernakulam Town North, Kadavanthra, and Palarivattom police station limits. The dismantled vehicles were recovered from a workshop in Kumbanad and Akhil’s house in Aranmula.