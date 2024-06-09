GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Gang stealing motorcycles arrested in Kochi

Published - June 09, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam South police on Saturday arrested a gang of four accused of stealing vehicles, dismantling them, and selling the parts over online platforms.

The arrested were identified as Akhil Jayan, 22, Manu, 19, Niranjan, 27, and Johns, 30, all from Pathanamthitta. They had allegedly stolen many two-wheelers from across the district and taken them to a showroom cum workshop in Kumbanad where they were dismantled. The parts were then sold through both online platforms and the workshop.

The accused reportedly confessed to have stolen motorcycles from Thiruvalla, Ernakulam Town South, Ernakulam Town North, Kadavanthra, and Palarivattom police station limits. The dismantled vehicles were recovered from a workshop in Kumbanad and Akhil’s house in Aranmula.

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.