Gang rape case: police prioritise tracking remaining two accused

November 16, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

‘They will be interrogating thoroughly before looking at other aspects of the case’

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have prioritised tracking down the two remaining accused in the case registered in connection with the alleged gangrape of a woman in which an Inspector, P.R. Sunu of the Beypore coastal police, stands accused.

There are reportedly five identified and five unidentified accused in the case. Among the five identified, the police have questioned three who were grilled for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation is on against the identified accused.

“We haven’t yet landed any evidence linking the three accused, including the Inspector, to the alleged crime. Their presence could not be traced to places in Thrikkakara and Kadavanthra where the alleged rape had taken place,” said a senior officer.

It has also emerged that the victim has failed to identify the photographs of both the accused.

Though the victim’s husband was found to have links with Sunu and another accused, Rajeev, the police have no immediate plan to grill him. “We have prioritised tracing the remaining two accused and interrogating them thoroughly before looking at other aspects of the case,” the officer said.

The police are also verifying Rajeev’s claim that he knows the complainant’s husband for a long time, and that they even had financial dealings. Sources said the complainant’s husband knew Sunu as well though Sunu and Rajeev do not know each other. The husband who was in prison in another case had allegedly asked for monetary help from both Sunu and Rajeev after he was released from jail, sources added.

