Gang-rape case in Kochi: HC grants bail to accused woman

January 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Rajasthan native Dimple Lampa who is the fourth accused in the case relating to the gang-rape of a 19-year-old model in a moving car in Kochi after being drugged. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while allowing her bail petition, said the victim had specifically stated, at the initial stage itself, that the petitioner had an active role in the crime. The sequence of events as pointed out by the public prosecutor also indicated prima facie the possibility of an active role played by the petitioner. However, taking note of her young age, and the period of detention already undergone including the stage of the investigation, no further purpose would be served by keeping the petitioner in detention. Moreover, she was a woman falling within the beneficial provision of the first proviso to Section 437 of Cr.P.C. The court ordered that she be released on bail on her executing a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each. As bail condition, the court directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer on every alternate Saturday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. till the filing of the final report and not to leave the State without the permission of the court till the conclusion of the trial.