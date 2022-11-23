Gang rape: accused taken for evidence collection

November 23, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The South police probing the alleged gang rape of a young model in a car in the city on Wednesday took all the four accused for evidence collection.

They were taken to a bar in the city and nearby areas. The victim was picked up from the bar by the accused in the car owned by the accused woman.

“The victim was raped in a static as well as moving car. She was taken along the route covering areas including Kadavanthra, Palarivattom, and Vyttila. We will take the accused for further evidence collection in all these areas,” said police sources.

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has given police five days’ custody of the accused.

