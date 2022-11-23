  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang rape: accused taken for evidence collection

November 23, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The South police probing the alleged gang rape of a young model in a car in the city on Wednesday took all the four accused for evidence collection.

They were taken to a bar in the city and nearby areas. The victim was picked up from the bar by the accused in the car owned by the accused woman.

ALSO READ
19-year-old model gang-raped in car in Kochi

“The victim was raped in a static as well as moving car. She was taken along the route covering areas including Kadavanthra, Palarivattom, and Vyttila. We will take the accused for further evidence collection in all these areas,” said police sources.

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has given police five days’ custody of the accused.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.