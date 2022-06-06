Gang posing as IT personnel decamp with gold, cash

June 06, 2022 01:23 IST

They flash fake IDs and restrain people in the house from making phone calls

A Maharashtra native living in Aluva was left poorer by around 300 grams of gold and ₹1.8 lakh in cash after a four-member gang who were posing as income tax officers ‘raiding’ his house, decamped with it.

The house owner used to carry out gold ornament works. The gang reportedly flashed fake ID cards and directed members of the household not to make phone calls. They went on to make a list of items they took away on a white paper and made the house owner sign it. They also took away his PAN card, bank passbooks, and many other documents.

They further told him that they will summon him to their ‘office’. The Aluva Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.