Gang of three accused of temple thefts arrested

The Binanipuram police on Thursday arrested a gang of three, including two minors, accused of theft from offering boxes in temples.

Among the arrested was Muhammed Fayas, 21, of Eloor North. They are accused of having carried out similar thefts in Aluva West and Kunnathunadu police station limits as well.

They allegedly used to move around in stolen motorcycles and pull off the thefts during the nights. They had allegedly stolen from the offering box of a temple in Binanipuram last month.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had formed a special squad to probe the thefts.

A team led by Inspector V.R. Sunil, assistant sub inspectors Abdul Rasheed and Abdul Jamaal, senior civil police officer Sajeesh, and civil police officers Hareesh, Sreeraj, and Umesh made the arrest.