Gang accused of assaulting, robbing railway official held in Kochi

Published - June 09, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang accused of assaulting a railway official and robbing his mobile phone was arrested by the Crime Branch intelligence wing of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday.

All the accused were residents of West Bengal. RPF officials seized mobile phones worth ₹1.88 lakh from them. They were accused of attacking the official deployed in the last compartment of the Tata Nagar Express, which was proceeding empty from the Ernakulam marshaling yard to the South railway station, by jumping into the train while it was passing near Kammattypadam. RPF had deployed a special team for probing the case.

The accused were arrested after examining 200-odd CCTV images near Kammattypadam and recording the statements of people in the neighbourhood.

According to RPF officials, the accused targeted trains while they operate at a reduced speed between the South and the North railway stations during nights. They then stole the mobile phones of the sleeping passengers and flee by jumping off the train. They sold the stolen items in Ernakulam and Perumbavoor, the RPF said.

They don’t rent homes but spend nights on roadsides and verandahs of shops while pulling off the crime within a week of arriving from West Bengal. The accused will be produced before the court, RPF officials said.

