Gandhi Nagar polls: candidates file nomination papers

18 November 2021 20:48 IST

Battle lines have been drawn in the Gandhi Nagar Division of the Kochi Corporation with the key contestants filing their nomination papers.

While Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Bindu Sivan and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate P.G. Manojkumar filed their nomination papers on Wednesday, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate P. D. Martin submitted his papers on Thursday.

The election in the division was warranted following the death of CPI(M) councillor K.K. Sivan. While the CPI(M) fielded Ms. Bindu, the wife of the deceased councillor, the UDF leadership decided to give Mr. Martin, who had unsuccessfully contested against Sivan last time, one more chance.

Mr. Martin, accompanied by party workers and leaders, submitted his papers before the returning officer at the Kochi Corporation. The last date for filing the nominations is November 19. The polling will be held on December 7.