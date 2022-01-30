Gaming space inaugurated at metro’s MG Road station

KOCHI

30 January 2022 00:01 IST

Life of Gandhi depicted through paintings, photos at station

A gaming space that was set up at Kochi Metro’s MG Road station was inaugurated on Saturday by child actor Vriddhi Vishal.

The space would have car and joker games, apart from toy-picking game. The fee ranges from ₹10 to ₹50.

In addition, the life of Mahatma Gandhi has been recreated through paintings and photos at the station.

Advertising

Advertising

The paintings include that of his life as a student, later in London, rare photos of Gandhi with other prominent freedom fighters and Salt Satyagraha. In addition, the vast commercial space at the station has been christened Bapu Complex in his honour.

The paintings were done by artists of Dhruva Arts.