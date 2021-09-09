Gains for Maharaja’s College, CUSAT in NIRF ranking

CUSAT in 44th position; Maharaja’s College in top 100 for the first time

The autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, Kerala, and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) made significant gains by finding a place among the top 100 in the categories of colleges and universities respectively in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on Thursday.

While CUSAT improved its position from 62 last year to 44 this time, Maharaja’s College found place among the top 100 for the first time. Four colleges in Ernakulam, including Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery; St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam; Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, also figured in the top 100 list. Rajagiri College bagged the 31st rank, while St. Teresa’s College was ranked 45 followed by Sacred Heart College in the 63rd position. Mar Athanasius College was ranked 86.

“It is a major leap for Maharaja’s College, as we were among the six government colleges in the State that figured in the first 100 ranks in NIRF. The advancements in curriculum development, research, and the quality of teachers helped the institution achieve this feat,” said Mathew George, Principal.

CUSAT Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan said enhanced research output and increase in the appointment of permanent faculty members were among the key factors that helped the varsity scale up its position. “We could also mobilise additional funding considerably,” he added.

Lizzy Mathew, principal, St. Teresa’s College, attributed the improved rankings to the teaching-learning activities and outreach activities carried out by the college. “We were also able to score under the parameter of perception included in the evaluation process,” she said.

Winny Varghese, secretary, Mar Athanasius College, said the institution was able to make considerable progress in teaching, learning, research consulting, and collaboration.