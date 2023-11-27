ADVERTISEMENT

Gadkari to launch tourist vessel in Kochi

November 27, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Classic Imperial, the first and biggest-of-its-kind tourist vessel to be built in Kerala, will be launched on Wednesday at Marine Drive. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch Classic Imperial, said to be the first and biggest-of-its-kind tourist vessel to be built in Kerala, at Marine Drive here on Wednesday afternoon.

The 50-metre-long air-conditioned vessel that adheres to safety norms specified by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and can carry up to 150 passengers will operate in the backwaters off Marine Drive. It will be among the handful of tourist vessels from Kochi that can operate well beyond Fort Kochi, a few kilometres into the sea, said Nishijit John, managing director of Neo Classic Cruises and Tours, which owns the vessel and has been operating another five tourist boats here. It was built over three years on land leased from the Cochin Port Authority at Vallarpadam.

The number of seagoing vessels that operate from Kochi has been increasing over the years, commensurate with the increase in the number of boat jetties at Marine Drive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tourism / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US