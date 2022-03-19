‘Gadhika 2022’ gets under way in Kochi

Products on show at ‘Gadhika 2022’, a tribal art fair and exhibition at the tribal complex in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

March 19, 2022 22:25 IST

The two-day expo showcases products from tribal communities

‘Gadhika 2022’, an exhibition of products from tribal communities, forest produce as well as exposition of tribespeople’s art forms got under way here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The two-day event showcases products ranging from wild honey to handcrafted items at the tribal community complex on Foreshore Road, which is a dedicated facility.

There are farm products as well as products collected from the forest on sale at the exhibition. Besides, there are bamboo and clay products that are traditionally used in Kerala households as well as pepper and small cardamom, Marayur jaggery, and bamboo seeds on show.

The event is organised by the Scheduled Tribes Development department to provide a platform for exhibiting and selling traditional products from tribal communities, said Anil Bhashkar, Tribal Development Officer, Ernakulam.

The annual showcasing of tribespeople’s art forms as well as handicrafts and forest produce had been restricted over the last two years owing to the pandemic.

There will also be an exposition of art forms like ‘Mala Pulayattam’, ‘Kambukali’ and ‘Ooralikoothu’ as part of the programme over the two days.

Eom / Mka