G20 Framework Working Group meet in Kochi

June 12, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The third G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting under the Indian G20 presidency will be held in Kochi on June 13 and 14. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, and acting co-chair Tom Hemingway, deputy director, HM Treasury, the U.K., will jointly chair the meeting. More than 75 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate, according to an official release. Detailed deliberations will be held on the current global economic outlook based on presentations from international organisations, including the IMF and World Bank, at the meet. The membership will also deliberate on draft G20 reports on the macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity and on the macroeconomic impact of climate change and transition pathways. The objective is to develop a shared understanding of the policy experiences of member countries in tackling macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity as well as climate change and transition pathways. They will also attempt to explore areas where global cooperation can help support the domestic efforts of countries. A G20 panel discussion on ‘Financial Globalisation – Opportunities and Risks’ will be held on the sidelines of the meeting.

