G H to treat only COVID-19 patients

The Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, will soon exclusively deal with COVID-19 patients.
A decision to this effect was taken reportedly on Tuesday in view of the rising number of cases in Kozhikode district. According to sources, those with serious symptoms would be admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and patients with minor symptoms would be transferred to the General Hospital.
Meanwhile, more wards at the medical college hospital are being converted to isolation wards to treat infected or suspected patients. Outpatient tickets would be available only between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Wednesday. There are already restrictions for bystanders and visitors.
