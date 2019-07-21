‘Future decades hold great potential for growth’

Though India has not been able to make optimum use of available resources to implement a sustainable model of development, there is great potential for growth in the next few decades, according to Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Innovation and Economic Development’ on the second day of the three-day Tamil Brahmins’ Global Meet in the city.

While technological improvement has already transformed all sectors, it will pave the way for greater opportunities in future, he said.

“Any technological innovation can have harmful effects and benefits. There are multiple technologies that are simultaneously impacting our life today — 3D printing and robotics are changing manufacturing. Genomics and DNA sequencing is impacting healthcare. Artificial Intelligence is impacting everything. These are changing very rapidly. We must learn to learn,” he said.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan also spoke of the need to apply traditional knowledge like the Vedas and Ayurveda in the context of modern society. Innovation need not contradict our traditions, he said.

On the increasing number of Indians choosing to study and work abroad, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said: “Wherever they are, they will contribute to society in whatever way they can. I have nothing against people going and finding opportunities elsewhere. Our job is to create better opportunities. Jobs will be created in India. I am very optimistic that change will happen.”