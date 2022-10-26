Futsal to add tempo to World Cup fever

The three-day event, like the World Cup, will have 32 teams named after the participating national sides and sport their jerseys and will be held at Lulu Mall in Kochi.

Just about a fortnight before the World Cup gets under way in Qatar, a miniature version of it featuring some of the most skilful and technically superior amateur players in the State will lock horns in a three-day futsal competition in the city.

The event, like the World Cup, will have 32 teams to be named after the national sides to participate in the World Cup and sport their jerseys. Unlike the conventional futsal featuring five players, this will be held as four-a-side event in the ground floor of Lulu Mall from November 18.

“The competition to be played using a smaller size 3 football and on rubber turf 28 metres long and 22 metres wide demands skillsets different to the conventional game. Hence, promising players from amateur clubs and corporate teams with superior ball playing skills and capable of one-touch passing game will be selected,” said K.K. Shajeendran, technical director of the event.

The games will have a duration of 12 minutes separated by two halves of six minutes each with unlimited rolling substitutions. Matches will start around 12 noon and are likely to last till the early morning hours.

There will be eight groups of four teams each with the draw to be modelled along Champions League draw using pots.

Organisers are expecting a good turnout for the event considering the weekend crowd in the mall during the weekend.

“We are planning to organise similar events in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru as well. The idea is to reinvigorate futsal in the country after it petered out following the high of the Indian Futsal League (IFL) launched with much fanfare in 2016,” said Mr. Shajeendran.

That maiden edition of IFL featured former greats like Ronaldinho, Paul Scholes, Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Hernan Crespo among others and promised to turn the game into a rage.