August 10, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

The relentless but futile fight for land over generations has taken a psychological toll on the Adivasi community, leaving many of them vulnerable to mental diseases, lamented Choriya Moopan (chief), head of Vattulakki Ooru (tribal hamlet) in Attapady in Palakkad and president of Adivasi Moopan Sabha.

He was speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a function organised by the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples also known as World Tribals’ Day here on Wednesday.

The Moopan observed how every challenge faced by tribespeople effectively boils down to the denial of their rights over land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the Moopan and his son were arrested on the charge of assaulting a man. Ironically, this was after his son had lodged a police complaint about his wife being heckled while gracing cattle. “While the police didn’t act on our complaint, they did on the counter-complaint lodged by the man against whom we had complained. But the arrest was essentially over our fight for land,” he claimed.

The Moopan alleged that it had become a normal police practice to ignore the complaints of landless tribespeople but to act swiftly to protect the land mafia. “No political parties are interested in our cause. In fact, they have divided the Adivasi community depriving them of their unity. The bureaucracy from the village officer to the District Collector is also against them. While the law prohibits purchase and sale of tribal land, registration of such land continues unhindered to this day,” he said.

“Generations of Adivasis have fought and died for land, and it seems it will continue. Despite the Supreme Court verdict in favour of Adivasis years ago, our wait for land continues,” he lamented.

“The only possible solution is to strengthen the ‘Oorukoottam,’ a meeting of the tribal council of elders and to bestow it with legal sanctity. Adivasis will have to forget their political differences and unite in their fight for land. Our two-day meeting here will hopefully throw up a way to achieve that and intensify our protest,” the Moopan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT