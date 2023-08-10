HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Futile fight for land has left tribespeople in Kerala psychologically scarred’

Generations of Adivasis have fought and died for land, and it seems it will continue, says Choriya Moopan, head of Vattulakki Ooru in Attappady and president of Adivasi Moopan Sabha

August 10, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen
Choriya Moopan

Choriya Moopan

The relentless but futile fight for land over generations has taken a psychological toll on the Adivasi community, leaving many of them vulnerable to mental diseases, lamented Choriya Moopan (chief), head of Vattulakki Ooru (tribal hamlet) in Attapady in Palakkad and president of Adivasi Moopan Sabha.

He was speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a function organised by the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples also known as World Tribals’ Day here on Wednesday.

The Moopan observed how every challenge faced by tribespeople effectively boils down to the denial of their rights over land.

Recently, the Moopan and his son were arrested on the charge of assaulting a man. Ironically, this was after his son had lodged a police complaint about his wife being heckled while gracing cattle. “While the police didn’t act on our complaint, they did on the counter-complaint lodged by the man against whom we had complained. But the arrest was essentially over our fight for land,” he claimed.

The Moopan alleged that it had become a normal police practice to ignore the complaints of landless tribespeople but to act swiftly to protect the land mafia. “No political parties are interested in our cause. In fact, they have divided the Adivasi community depriving them of their unity. The bureaucracy from the village officer to the District Collector is also against them. While the law prohibits purchase and sale of tribal land, registration of such land continues unhindered to this day,” he said.

“Generations of Adivasis have fought and died for land, and it seems it will continue. Despite the Supreme Court verdict in favour of Adivasis years ago, our wait for land continues,” he lamented.

“The only possible solution is to strengthen the ‘Oorukoottam,’ a meeting of the tribal council of elders and to bestow it with legal sanctity. Adivasis will have to forget their political differences and unite in their fight for land. Our two-day meeting here will hopefully throw up a way to achieve that and intensify our protest,” the Moopan said.

Related Topics

tribals

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.