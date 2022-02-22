Further probe necessary to bring out truth: survivor

HC posts actor assault case to Thursday for further hearing

The survivor in the sexual assault case in which actor Dileep is one of the accused on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that further investigation was necessary to find out the truth in the revelations by BalachandraKumar, director and a close associate of the accused actor.

The submission was made by S. Sreekumar, counsel for the survivor, when the petition by actor Dileep seeking to quash the further investigation into the case relating to hatching of a conspiracy to finish off the investigation officers in the case came up before Justice Kauser Edappagath.

The counsel for the survivor further submitted that a 'heinous crime' was committed against her and she was before this court seeking justice. The purpose of further investigation was only to find out the truth.

In fact, she happened to see the disclosures of a close associate of the actor on a TV channel while in Bangalore. She learned that the revelations had a connection with the case in which she was a victim. In fact, she was surprised to hear the statement of Balachandrakumar as it had been made by none other than a former close associate of Dileep, her counsel further submitted.

The counsel added that being the victim, she was interested to see that all the persons involved in the crime had been brought to book. In fact, the Supreme Court had ruled that the accused had no role to play in the decision to order further investigation.

It was necessary to conduct a further investigation on those aspects which were very material to find out whether Dileep was a culprit or not in the alleged conspiracy to murder the police officers.

He pointed out that the conduct of further investigation even after filing the chargesheet was a statutory right of the police. The material collected in the further investigation could not be rejected merely because it had been filed at the final stage of the trial. It was indeed a prerogative of the police to conduct further investigation.

During the hearing, the court asked Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji why could not the police finish the investigation by March 1 and file a final report as directed by the trial court. What was so special about this case? “Two months is more than sufficient to file the final report,” the court said

The DGP then submitted that the delay was caused because of the factors beyond the control of the police. In fact, the sanction for taking voice samples of Dileep and other accused were given only on Monday by a lower court. They had to collect the samples and sent for forensic examination. Therefore, it would take time to finish the investigation and file a final report.

B. Raman Pillai, counsel for Dileep, submitted that further investigation was being conducted to protract the trial in the case.

The court posted the case to Thursday for further hearing.