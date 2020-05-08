Furniture makers seek govt. aid to salvage business

Hundreds of furniture makers in the State reeling under the COVID-19 impact have appealed to the State and Union governments for help to negotiate an unprecedented situation and massive loss of business.

The impact of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown for the last more than 40 days have resulted in issues ranging from production loss to severe scarcity of labour and raw materials. Added to this is the uncertainty as to when work can be resumed.

Furniture Manufacturers and Merchants Association president Tomy Pulickattil said the industry had sought help from the government to handle several issues. The association expressed fears for the future where shortage of capital and even more severe shortage of skilled manpower were bound to afflict recovery and operations.

Furniture industry veteran C. Ravindran said the industry had not faced such a situation in the past. The sector is looking to evolve ways to overcome the situation, he added.

Furniture makers have sought an extension of the moratorium on loan repayments for a period of one year since the present promise of deferment is only up to the month of May. If the current deadline is adhered to, the industry will have to find money for repayments in June when work is only expected to begin.

Furniture makers have also called for an extension of time for payment of GST, income tax, and fees to six months. The government should initiate action for development of skills to man the industry in the future, the memorandum said.

They also appealed to the government to extent 50% concession on commercial electricity tariff and an order on reducing rentals by 50% over the next one year to overcome the crisis.