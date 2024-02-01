Funds paucity hits renovation of Bolgatty Palace and Kochi International Marina

February 01, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The proposal to renovate the Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort and the adjacent Kochi International Marina of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is hanging fire reportedly due to funds paucity.

Sources said the resort’s room occupancy of 80% recorded in 2023 can improve further if its rooms and allied infrastructures are renovated. “The plethora of huge trees on the premises, backwaters on two sides, and the unique ambience draw people to the property. But seafarers in yachts from different countries think twice before calling at the marina, which was the first of its kind in India, since it badly needs renovation.”

The KTDC had in 2023 readied a ₹20-crore project to renovate the resort that is safely tucked away in Bolgatty Island but is located just a stone’s throw away from High Court Junction. This was to be followed by renovation of honeymoon cottages along the waterfront on the western side, which were popular in the eighties and nineties.

Both the projects have not been realised since both the KTDC and the State government are short of funds. This has in turn also held up yet another proposal to construct a hotel with 50 rooms on the northern side of the marina, overlooking the city and the backwaters, it is learnt.

Around the resort is a nine-hole golf course that dates back to 1925. Beside stands the Bolgatty Event Centre, built in 2015, which has been hosting weddings, conventions and other events.

International Marina

The marina was an ambitious project that was commissioned in 2010 considering Kochi’s proximity to the international shipping route. It has berthing space for 34 yachts and was to offer water, electricity and sewage pump-outs to these vessels.

Seafarers have been complaining of how slack upkeep resulted in many of the wooden planks that together formed the ramp through which people walked to and from the yachts, wearing away.

A senior official of Kerala Tourism said that with both the KTDC and the government short on funds, the probability of executing the marina’s renovation on a public-private partnership basis would be considered. “Different funding options are being considered for renovating the resort as well,” the official added.

It has also to be seen whether Central tourism funds can be availed for renovating the resort and the marina especially since the property is underutilised despite its prime location, said sources in the KTDC. “The State government must take a policy decision on whether the marina can be renovated with private participation. This apart, funds are needed to dredge the backwaters around the marina, for bigger yachts and boats to safely sail into the premises. It has to be seen whether corporate social responsibility funds of agencies like Cochin Shipyard Limited and Cochin Port Authority can be availed for this,” the sources added.