Fund to bail out cooperative societies in distress

February 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A fund has been set up for the protection of the cooperative sector, and it will be used for bailing out cooperative societies in distress, said Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan.

He was addressing the media here on Tuesday to announce the second edition of the Cooperative Expo to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor from April 22 to 30.

“Cooperative societies in distress will be assisted using the fund provided they submit viable projects. This is needed to retain depositors’ trust. The amount will have to be refunded by the societies by improving business. The fund will turn operational this month,” said Mr. Vasavan.

The proposed Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, which is now before a Select Committee, will be moved in the monsoon session of the Assembly. The Bill provides for three levels of action against irregularities, including action by the police, Cooperative department, and Vigilance. It specifically calls for swift police action against the guilty and recovering the loss from them.

Mr. Vasavan said the Centre had no role in the cooperative sector, which remains an exclusive domain of the State as per Schedule 7 of the Constitution. The apex court has also upheld it. The State has no control over the multi-State cooperative societies being promoted by the Centre. They could indulge in arbitrary practices in fixing interest rate and extending loans. By Home Minister Amit Shah’s own admission, 83 such societies were already in trouble, Mr. Vasavan said.

He added that the Consumerfed Board has taken swift action against irregularities involving employees. The government will interfere only based on the report submitted by the board.

Mr. Vasavan said the expo would feature over 300 stalls against 240 in the previous edition and figure even more products. It will witness participation by representatives of the cooperative sector from abroad. Chief minister Pinararyi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the expo.