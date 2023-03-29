Fund for land acquisition for Vaduthala rail overbridge handed over to RBDCK

March 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) has been handed over ₹67.51 crore for land acquisition for the proposed railway overbridge at Vaduthala.

The project got administrative sanction in 2016. The money came through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). T.J. Vinod, MLA, said in a statement on Wednesday that it was a significant development.

The implementation of the project comes in response to demand from people of Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Varappuzha, and Paravur who are inconvenienced by serious traffic congestion owing to the lack of a railway overbridge at Vaduthala, he said. The project had been delayed for various reasons after it was announced in 2016.

The railway overbridge was redesigned taking into consideration the doubling of rail tracks. The process was speeded up with the intervention of Mr. Vinod and Hibi Eden, MP, said a statement. The new design of the bridge will involve taking over 60.15 ares instead of the earlier 49.92 ares. The money for paying compensation for land acquisition has now been sanctioned, the statement added.

KIIFB is also expected to make available the money needed for the construction of the overbridge once the design is completed.

