KochiKOCHI 07 October 2020 01:15 IST
Functioning of trial courts in Perumbavoor suspended
Updated: 07 October 2020 01:15 IST
The regular sittings of three trial courts in Perumbavoor has been suspended as the judicial officers of the courts tested positive for COVID-19.
The courts that have been hit by the pandemic are Fast Track Court and the Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts 2 and 3. The presiding officers of these courts went into quarantine. Though there will not be any sitting in these courts, the office of the courts would function, judicial sources said.
