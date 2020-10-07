Kochi

Functioning of trial courts in Perumbavoor suspended

The regular sittings of three trial courts in Perumbavoor has been suspended as the judicial officers of the courts tested positive for COVID-19.

The courts that have been hit by the pandemic are Fast Track Court and the Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts 2 and 3. The presiding officers of these courts went into quarantine. Though there will not be any sitting in these courts, the office of the courts would function, judicial sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 1:15:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/functioning-of-trial-courts-in-perumbavoor-suspended/article32787024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story