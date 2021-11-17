Functioning of panel for rejuvenation of canals in limbo

A view of the Edappally canal. The Kochi Corporation had initiated steps to carry out a survey to assess the illegal outlets into Perandoor and Edappally canals. File photo

Kochi

17 November 2021 20:50 IST

Joint committee yet to suggest concrete measures to clear encroachments

The functioning of the joint committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to recommend short-term and long-term measures for the rejuvenation of Perandoor and Edappally canals remains in limbo.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal had set up the committee after it took suo motu notice of The Hindu report titled ‘Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally canals’ published on January 28.

The committee included the District Collector or a senior officer not below the rank of Assistant Collector or a Sub Divisional Magistrate, and one senior officer each representing the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Environment Department, Kochi Corporation, and Greater Cochin Development Authority. The court had asked the committee to inspect the area in question and submit a factual as well as action-taken report to remedy the situation before March 31.

The committee had met once and had submitted a report in August. However, it had not mentioned the timeline for identifying and clearing the encroachment. A member of the committee cited the pandemic situation for the delay in holding further meetings. But the Kochi Corporation had initiated steps to carry out a survey to assess the illegal outlets into the canals. Notices were also served on a section of the violators responsible for unauthorised discharge of wastewater/sewage into the water bodies, he said.

The collection of periodical samples to ascertain the sewage load in the canals was also delayed. No samples were collected after June by the State Pollution Control Board. The board is now planning to collect samples within two weeks. Board officials stated that the heavy showers in the last few weeks had hampered the sample collection process from the 10 sampling points identified in both the canals. The total coliform count had exceeded the maximum permissible limits by 160 and 96 times in Perandoor and Edappally canals respectively, as per the results available in January.