Functioning of Ernakulam DCPU comes to a grinding halt as indefinite stir by contract staff enters third day

June 03, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The functioning of the Ernakulam District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has come to a grinding halt owing to the indefinite strike by its contract staff.

All the 16 staff at the DCPU are part of the strike being held under the aegis of the CITU-affiliated Kerala ICPS Employees Union raising a slew of demands in front of the district collectorate. The protest entered the third day on Saturday. Similar protests are being held across the State.

Everything pertaining to child welfare and related operations, including adoption, repatriation, rehabilitation, submitting reports based on home visits, renewal of registration of orphanages, payment of financial assistance to children orphaned by the pandemic, academic sponsorships to children, and inquiries related to children ordered by the Child Welfare Committees and the Child Rights Commission remain suspended.

“The contract staff engaged by DCPUs have been on the war path ever since our salary was halved by the Women and Child Development department around eight months ago as the Centre published the guidelines of Mission Vatsalya, an umbrella scheme for child welfare, replacing the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. The salary cut was arbitrary without any supporting government order. It was effected on the grounds that the salary that was being paid by the State government under the Minimum Wages Act was more than what was provided for by the Centre under Mission Vatsalya, and hence now being brought at par with it,” said Rohith K.R., district secretary of the Union.

The restoration of the original salary remains the primary demand of the protesting staff. They also demand renewal of contract for three years rather than the existing system of renewing it annually and sanction of maternity leave and child protection activities be discharged like a society in keeping with the law.

The strike has delayed the renewal of licence of 50-odd childcare homes in the district and disrupted the functioning of the child helpline number 1098 and counselling for survivors of POCSO cases.

Activities aimed at checking child labour and drug use among children planned in the district under Kailash Satyarthi’s Bachpan Bachao Andolan also remain in a limbo.

“We will intensify the stir further unless our demands are met by the State government,” said Mr. Rohith.

