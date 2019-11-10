Fugitive murder accused nabbed

A murder accused who was on the run after escaping from police custody was nabbed from a house at Chembumukku in the early hours of Saturday.

Appunni, who is accused of murdering radio jockey Rajesh at Kilimanoor in 2018, let loose the dogs and even staged a suicide drama by putting an airgun in his mouth when the police team surrounded the house. Eventually, the police overpowered him and took him into custody.

Accused in several other criminal cases, he had escaped from the custody of the Mavelikara police while being taken to a court on November 1. He slipped away when the policemen accompanying him were paying bill at a hotel.

He had been on the run and switching his hideouts repeatedly. He had reportedly reached Kakkanad four days ago.

According to the police, he forced himself into the house where he was hiding after threatening the owner who had reportedly given a statement against him in a case.