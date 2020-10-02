Fugitive accused of thefts nabbed

He had escaped from detention centre at Karukutty

A theft accused who had jumped custody while being kept at the detention centre of the jail department at Karukutty was nabbed from Palarivattom bypass with an allegedly stolen motorcycle in the early hours on Thursday. The arrested was identified as Mishal, 23, of Kathiroor in Kannur district. He had allegedly stolen the motorcycle from within the Infopark station limits.

He had managed to escape from the detention centre along with another notorious accused, Suresh aka Dracula Suresh, in the early hours of September 26. Suresh, who has 20-odd theft and robbery cases against his name across the State, was since then arrested by the Perumbavoor police during another theft attempt. The accused arrested by the police and excise were kept at the detention centre during the interim period after their production in court. They will be sent to the prison only if their test for SARS-CoV-2 returns a negative result. If it turns positive, they are sent to the First Line Treatment Centre at the convention centre of the Kochi airport.