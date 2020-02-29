Fuel outlets run by jail inmates by Vishu

KOCHI

29 February 2020 21:51 IST

The Indian Oil Corporation has announced that four fuel outlets to be run by jail inmates are expected to be ready for operation in the State by Vishu, which falls on April 14 this year.

The retail outlets will be at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur in Thrissur, Cheemeni in Kasaragod and in Kannur city. The outlets offer an opportunity for rehabilitation and employment for inmates of jails and correction homes.

V.C. Asokan, State head, IOC operations, told a press conference here on Saturday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had laid the foundation stone for the project. Kerala was following the example of States such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in offering an opportunity to the inmates of jails for employment and rehabilitation, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Best outlet

Mr. Ashokan said that the IOC fuel outlet at Pongam in Thrissur district was adjudged the best Swachh retail outlet in the country and that the IOC had started an initiative to provide clean rest rooms for the travelling public at regular intervals along the national and State highways. There were 77 facilities now in operation in Kerala and the maintenance of these facilities had been entrusted to the Kudumbashree Mission.

The Indian Oil Corporation had 432 retail outlets in the State and they were either fully or partially run on solar electricity. The aim of the oil company was to have all its retail outlets running on solar power by March 2021, Mr. Asokan said.