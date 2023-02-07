Fuel cess being used to swindle people, alleges Congress

February 07, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

KOCHI

The LDF government is using the cess on petrol and diesel to swindle people of even their last dimes, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president V.J. Paulose said here on Tuesday. He was addressing a rally organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) to the Kanayannur taluk office demanding the rollback of fuel cess.

The government is imposing the burden of its inefficiency and tendency to splurge on the ordinary people by charging heavy taxes on a range of facilities such as houses and drinking water, he alleged.

The Congress will intensify its agitation against the “anti-people” provisions in the State Budget, and the party is ready to fill the streets and lockups until those provisions were withdrawn, he said.

A few party workers sustained injuries when the police fired tear gas and used water cannons to stop a protest march, said a communication from the Congress here.

KPCC general secretary Abdul Muthaleeb was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital with injuries. Sheeja Palluruthy, Shahida, and Jyotsana were admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital, the communication claimed.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas led the march and the protest. UDF chairman Dominic Presentation, senior party leaders N. Venugopal, K.P. Dhanapalan, Ajay Tharayil, K.B. Mohammedkutty, A.K. Raju, Tony Chammani, and Ullas Thomas were among those who participated in the protest.