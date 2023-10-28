HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FSSAI’s Save Food, Share Joy campaign to be launched in Ernakulam on November 1

October 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Save Food, Share Food, Share Joy, an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in collaboration with major food sharing organisations across the country will be launched in Ernakulam district on November 1.

FSSAI officials and representatives of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association and Bakers’ Association of Kerala have reached an agreement to launch the programme, which will bring together people from all walks of life, food businesses, civil society organisations, corporates, government and local government bodies as well as volunteers to see that food is not wasted but shared with the less fortunate members of society.

The groups will work in close coordination to recover surplus food generated, reduce the amount of wasted food and increase the amount of safe and nutritious food made available to those in need, according to FSSAI.

Despite large volumes of food being wasted, India has around 196 million people who are undernourished, and around 25% of the hungry live in India.

Sources in Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association said FSSAI and hotels and eateries under the association had reached an agreement to work together on the shared food project. There are around 5,000 members in the association in Ernakulam district, and if all the units can be coordinated to make sure that no food is wasted and safe and nutritious food is saved to feed the hungry, it will make a big impact on the hunger scene. It is estimated that restaurants’ association has around 60,000 members under it across the State.

With a view to launch the programme, an awareness session was organised here last week under the aegis of FSSAI and food businesses, including bakers and restaurant owners. District Food Safety Deputy Commissioner Raghunatha Kurup inaugurated the programme and Assistant Commissioner P.K. John Vijayakumar presided.

A seminar on Save Food, Share Joy was led by food safety officer for Cochin Circle Nimisha Bhaskar. NGOs, KHRA, and bakers’ representatives attended the awareness session.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.