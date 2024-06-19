FSSAI conducts 1,228 inspections in Ernakulam during April-May

The Ernakulam district unit of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted 1,228 inspections during April and May this year, collecting 134 statutory samples, 915 surveillance samples, and closing down 10 shops in the process.

A total of 284 rectification notices were served during the period, while 85 compounding notices were issued for an amount of ₹3.61 lakh. Adjudication cases were filed in 10 instances, and 255 adjudication cases are pending. Sixteen prosecutions were initiated, and 259 prosecution cases are pending before court.

FSSAI officials also inspected 57 shawarma samples, and 19 notices were served on the basis of the inspections. Six shawarma shops were closed down, and an amount of ₹88,500 was compounded.

At the same time, 93 fish samples were tested and 22 notices issued. An amount of ₹27,500 was compounded. Hundred kilograms of fish was also destroyed. The FSSAI tested 311 samples at mobile labs, and 22 samples failed the tests. The authority also organised 19 awareness classes during the period under review.

The summer squad of the FSSAI held 824 inspections, issued 189 notices, and collected 368 surveillance samples. Nine statutory samples were collected, and 11 shops were closed, said a communication.

