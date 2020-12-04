Fronts promise infra and housing schemes in Angamaly

Kochi

Poll promises by rival fronts in Angamaly Municipality seem to be on similar lines in many sectors.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had led the council since 2015, has assured voters of a corruption-free governance, if voted to power. “It will be a transparent rule free of any rebel menace for the next five years,” claimed Kuriakose K.I., local secretary of the CPI(M).

“The construction of the municipal town hall will be completed without delay. The government had allocated land for the CPI(M)-led outgoing council. Houses will be built for all beneficiaries under the LIFE Misison project. The municipality will have efficient systems for solid waste management,” he said.

On poll assurances for youth, Mr. Kuriakose said that all the wards would have badminton courts, to encourage the sporting talents of young voters. “We have also tried to address issues facing the elderly and those with serious ailments. Pakalveedu for care of senior citizens and palliative care facilities for cancer patients also figure among the front’s poll promises,” he added.

Shiyo Paul of the Congress said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) manifesto gave priority to elevating Angamaly to a first-grade municipality in tune with the emerging challenges in infrastructure development. “The completion of the municipal town hall, which did not turn into a reality during the LDf rule, will be another major task that we would be fulfilling, if voted to power. Housing schemes for those without shelter will also be initiated,” he said.

On solid waste management, Mr. Paul said that the outgoing council had failed to address the issue. “Waste was being dumped against norms in many places. The municipality required a scientific solid waste management approach. We will also ensure that slaughterhouses are run in accordance with the norms prescribed by the authorities,” he said.