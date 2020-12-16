Fronts keep their fingers crossed in Kochi Corporation

Counting of votes to be held at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College

Is the fall in voting figures of Kochi Corporation, when compared to 2015, holding any clue to the poll outcome? In whose favour did Kochi voters think when they went to polling booths six days ago?

The answer to the question will be known on Wednesday when the counting of votes will be held at the Ernakulam Maharaja’s College at 8 a.m.

When compared to 2015, there has been a drop in polling figures this time as only 62.04% of the Kochi voters chose to exercise their franchise. Last time, 69.2% of the electorate queued up before polling stations to elect their civic representatives.

The drop in figures may come as a solace for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as it is generally believed that low voter turn out would turn the poll results in favour of the front. The common notion that the LDF machinery will ensure that its votes are polled in a systematic manner during the initial hours of polling adds credence to the theory.

At least in some divisions, a significant number of United Democratic Front (UDF) votes were not polled as corona scare forced voters to stay indoors.

“If not for the scare, these voters would have happily voted for UDF candidates. It is to be seen how the reluctance of a section of the voters would impact the results,” said a Congress councillor who was in the fray.

While LDF leaders were finding solace in their assessment that political controversies that were raging in the State were not widely discussed in the civic polls and the focus was on the welfare initiatives of the State government, the UDF camp refused to buy that theory.

The anti-incumbency factor against the State government would earn the Congress rich dividends in the polls as political issues had weighed high in the minds of voters, he said.

At the same time, an LDF leader was quick to point out that the anti-incumbency factor, which he believed, would work against the outgoing Congress-led regime in the local body, would earn the front a few seats in the 74-member strong council.

Congress leaders were apprehensive about the role of V4 Kochi, the non-political formation, which had fielded candidates in a few divisions. If the formation succeeds in swaying away a section of the traditional Congress voters in its favour, at least a few UDF candidates may bite the dust, feared a senior Congress councillor.

Now, over to the counting station.