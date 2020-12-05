Fronts intensify poll campaign in Ernakulam

KOCHI

05 December 2020

CPI(M) hopes to win back Kochi Corpn.; Congress factions bury the hatchet

With less than a week to go for the local body polls, the poll managers of the political fronts are busy intensifying their campaigns.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the leading partner of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which claimed to have gained an upper hand in the local bodies of the district during the 2015 polls, hopes to repeat its performance besides winning back the Kochi Corporation, which it lost to the Congress a decade ago.

The warring factions in the Congress have buried the hatchet and put up a joint fight this time in the district. The realisation that the survival of the party and not group affiliations was important had dawned on the party rank and file, said a senior Congress leader.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has fielded double the number of candidates compared to the last election, hopes to wrest power in a few municipalities besides becoming the principal opposition in a few others.

Going by field reports, said CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan, the LDF would win over 60 of the 82 grama panchayats and 10 of the 13 municipalities, besides winning back the Kochi Corporation. Corruption, inefficiency and the failure of the Congress-led regime to take forward the infrastructure projects in Kochi Corporation would turn the tide, he said.

Though a bit worried about the presence of rebel candidates in the seats contested by front partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in West Kochi and some of its own candidates, Dominic Presentation, the newly appointed district chairman of the UDF, hoped to repeat the party’s performance in Kochi Corporation and other local bodies of the district. UDF would get over 40 seats in the Corporation, he said. Unity was visible in the rank and file and the organisational machinery was working overtime to take the campaign to the voters, he added. Senior leaders of the party as well as the legislators were focusing on the divisions where there were rebels in the fray, said Mr. Presentation.

While the CPI(M) and the BJP leaders dismissed V4 Kochi, a non-political formation, as an insignificant factor, the Congress leadership sounded clueless about the possible impact it might leave on the poll scene. “We are yet to gauge the impact V4 Kochi,” said Mr. Presentation.

BJP district president S. Jayakrishnan dismissed V4 Kochi as a temporary phenomenon, which would wither away for want of an ideology and organisational structure.

The BJP was hopeful of wining at least 25 grama panchayats and four municipalities, said Mr. Jayakrishnan. The party would emerge as a force to be reckoned with in the Kochi Corporation too, he added.