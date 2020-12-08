Fronts go all out to woo elderly voters in Ernakulam

Those above 70 years may be reluctant to step out of homes given the pandemic situation

The key political fronts in the district are busy ensuring that voters aged above 70 years turn up at the polling booths amid the pandemic situation.

From taking an account of the elderly voters to arranging transportation facilities to and from polling booths, the poll managers are working overtime to woo them as they fear that people above 70 years may be reluctant to step out of their homes.

An average estimate by the political parties peg the minimum number of voters aged above 70 years in a ward between 50 and 100, but it may go up in some wards with larger number of voters.

“We have taken an account of the elderly voters. Vehicles will be provided exclusively for them to reach the booths,” said K.I. Kuriakose, local secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Angamaly. “Those having ailments will receive the help of their children to cast their votes. Despite the pandemic, we are confident that the elderly will reach the polling booths,” he said.

T.K. Jayan, outgoing Congress councillor representing Kadayappilly ward in Kadungallor panchayat, said that over 150 of the total 1,700 voters in the ward were people above 70 years. “We have made arrangements to help the elderly reach the booths. The health protocol will be ensured, especially for the senior voters,” he added.

However, a section of the voters above 70 years remains apprehensive of exercising their franchise this time, considering the risks associated in venturing out of their homes. They are still in two minds about casting their votes fearing that they may get infected.

The district election officials have pointed out that the voters may carry their own pens to sign in the register as part of the safety precautions. They have to use sanitiser before entering and leaving polling booths. The wearing of masks is compulsory. Only three voters will be permitted to enter the polling booth at a time.