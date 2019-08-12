From waiter to becoming‘Cruise King of Australia’

The achievements of entrepreneurs who hail from Kerala and make it big internationally are rarely celebrated. One such person is the cool, down-to-earth Sudhir Warrier, often referred to as the ‘Cruise King of Australia’.

Clad in kasavu mundu and shirt, he spoke in chaste Malayalam of how he joined a cruise-boat company in 1990 as waiter only to become its CEO in 1998.

Mr. Warrier is now the Executive Chairman of Australian Cruise Group, which operates 80 cruise vessels/show boats in Sydney. “Over the years, ours has become the dominant player in Sydney’s cruise-dining space,” he said.

A Kochi native, he studied at Rajagiri School and Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. Following which he graduated from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai. He forayed into the hospitality sector as a waiter in a Mumbai restaurant and became catering manager at the ONGC’s oil rig there.

He then came down to Kochi and began wholesale supply of vegetables to star hotels in the city. “While most hotels opted for A-grade vegetables, there were others who insisted on C-grade. I won’t reveal their names though,” said the unassuming businessman.

Despite the recessionary trend in early 1990s, Mr. Warrier flew to Australia to pursue an 18-month course in business administration. “My plan was to join KFC, but landed up as waiter of the cruise boat firm. I went on to become operations manager, then general manager and finally CEO in 1998. I hinted to the firm’s chairman that I would like to buy his business. Much later, he remembered it and I owned it in 2005, debt funded by a bank.”

Every year, his firm hosts a total of four lakh guests in five cruise vessels it owns.

He carries an aura of informality and humour, which would certainly have helped him make it big in life. He is married to a Japanese national and has a daughter.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 17th edition of Australia Marketplace India meet in the city, Mr. Warrier said he is shocked at Kochi’s massive waterfront lying under-utilised owing to issues like complicated rules and procuring multiple permits from government agencies. In Sydney, certification by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority is the sole pre-requisite, he said, signing off.