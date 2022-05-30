From Ernakulam’s street vendors, a lesson in sharing

Traders’ combine has been donating school accessories to underprivileged students at the start of the academic year

Traders’ combine has been donating school accessories to underprivileged students at the start of the academic year

The Government Girls’ Lower Primary School, Ernakulam, shares a bond of love and care with street vendors that dates back to nearly a decade.

Despite being one of the most maligned communities, the street vendors have been unfailingly performing the noble act of donating school accessories to students from underprivileged backgrounds at the start of each academic year.

“We have students from all classes, including from very poor backgrounds in various colonies in and around the city. The street vendors have been coming to their aid during school openings by distributing everything from notebooks and bags to pencil boxes. They also come up with donations during special occasions,” said Headmaster Sabu Jacob.

That they did it through their own hardships made it even more special, said school authorities. The Small Scale Merchants’ Union, a combine of street vendors at Fashion Street and Museum Bazar near the boat jetty, has been making contributions close to ₹1 lakh every year. The union also came to the aid of the school last year when it reopened after the pandemic, with the vendors donating sanitisers and cleaning materials.

“The union collects funds for paying utility charges like electricity and security, out of which we set aside some money to help students. We buy quality school accessories using our connections with wholesale dealers,” said K.E. Abdul Kalaam, secretary of the union.

The school authorities usually reach out to the vendors with their requirement during reopening time. This year though they have not yet approached the vendors, considering the hard time they have had in the wake of the pandemic.

The vendors from Fashion Street were moved out from near Maharaja’s College ground to near the KSRTC bus stand to facilitate the renovation work of Mullasserry canal. “Business is yet to pick up after the relocation and the incessant rain has added to our woes. However, we will try our best to help the children in our own limited way,” said Mr. Kalaam.