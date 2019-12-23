From disposable bottles, an idea worth keeping

A Christmas tree made using single-use plastic bottles, lit up and installed at the Cochin Port Trust was unveiled here at the south end of Willingdon Island on Saturday, reiterating the message that single-use plastic products posed a grave threat to the environment. The occasion was also used to run a signature campaign against single-use plastic.

The 24-ft Christmas tree was built using around 25,000 used plastic water bottles. The idea arose during awareness sessions as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in September 2019 under the aegis of the Cochin Port Trust, said a communication here. The idea of the installation was thrashed out during meetings with CISF, CoPT Unit, KV Port Trust, leading hotels and trade organisations in the Cochin Port area including Casino Hotel, Hotel Taj Malabar, Hotel Trident and Cochin Steamer Agents’ Association. The decision of the entities is to reduce the use of single-use plastic from January next year.

New steps

As per Government of Kerala guidelines, it was decided that the use of the following items would be stopped in the offices of Cochin Port with immediate effect: all plastic carry bags, plastic cups, plates, spoons, forks, straws, dishes, stirrer, plastic coated paper cups, plates, bowls, carry bags, plastic water pouches, plastic juice packets, one-use drinking water bottles, plastic garbage bags, PVC flex materials and plastic packets.

Employees of the Port Trust have been urged to bring food items and drinking water to office in steel containers and glass or steel bottles instead of plastic containers or bottles with effect from January 1. Employees will be restricted from bringing plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items to the office. Serving water in plastic bottles during meetings has been stopped. The port authorites have started serving water in glass tumblers or glass bottles. Instructions on these lines have also been issued to all lessees of the Cochin Port Trust.

The Port Trust also organised a ‘Do-it-yourself’ session on making shopping bags out of used T-shirts in association with teachers and students of St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, early this month. Cloth shopping bags at a discounted price are being distributed to employees of Cochin Port Trust as an alternative to plastic carry bags for shopping purposes.

The Christmas tree installation will be on display between December 21 and 31. The port fraternity is on the lookout for innovative ideas from the public for the responsible disposal or upcycling of the plastic bottles utilised for the installation.