From backyard farms to sugarcane fields, celebrating agriculture with zest

Hundreds of households and amateur and professional farmers are part of the second edition of ‘Karshikotsavam’, a festival of agriculture, at Kalamassery.

From backyard farms where free-range birds are raised for eggs to rolling paddy fields, sugar cane fields, and damp rooms where mushrooms are produced, the farm festival has all the ingredients of a blockbuster for the average Malayali, who still lives with a foot in the agricultural glories of the past.

“There are hundreds of farmers who have taken the plunge into agriculture after some hesitation. Hundreds of acres of fallow land have been brought under crop cultivation and several tonnes of vegetables have been harvested from abandoned fields in the panchayats falling under the Kalamassery constituency,” said Plaliyakkal Vijayan, one of the persons behind the campaign ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery backed by P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister.

Biju Chachora is one of farmers who have cultivated large areas for paddy. He said he brought around eight acres under paddy and around 40 cents under vegetable cultivation.

A farmer by profession, Mr. Biju said he and the farmers’ collective in Karumalloor under the banner of Karumalloor Padashekhara Samithy had done well this season. “The coming year will see another 165 acres being brought under cultivation. The land parcels have been identified. They will be cleaned up and brought under cultivation,” he added.

Jibi Joseph is another enthusiastic farmer who has become part of the Kalamassery agricultural fest. He said that he had brought about six acres under banana cultivation, both nendran and other varieties. Another two acres are under vegetable cultivation like snake gourds, bitter gourds and ridged gourds with an eye on the Onam market. The sales mostly take place through the agricultural festival where dozens of stalls are selling produce ranging from vegetables and fruits to honey and mushroom and locally produced rice and jaggery.

The organisers said the festival showed a comprehensive picture of farming cycles. It has covered a range of activities including fish cultivation and dairy farming. Several cooking competitions, exhibition on healthy eating, discussions on agricultural operations and challenges, face-to-face with prominent personalities, and cultural evenings are part of the week-long festival that was inaugurated on Saturday.

There are 132 stalls, including food stalls, where locally produced items are cooked and served. Mushrooms and millets are star attractions with emphasis on lean food to promote a healthy diet.