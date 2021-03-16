Kochi

Fresher at Maharaja’s College alleges ragging

A first-year undergraduate student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, has lodged a complaint before the authorities alleging ragging by eight other students at the college hostel.

The student alleged that he was physically assaulted after being locked up in a room by the students affiliated to the Students Federation of India.

Mathew George, Principal, said on Monday that the complaint was forwarded to the Ernakulam Central Police station and the institution’s anti-ragging committee.

The authorities said that a girl student had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against the student, who had allegedly faced ragging. This complaint was also forwarded to the police and the anti-sexual harassment committee on the campus. Mr. George said that the committees will submit its report immediately and necessary follow-up action will be taken against those involved in the incidents.

The Principal said that the first-year students had turned up at the campus despite clear directives that the offline classes will start only from Tuesday.

