Fresh rain prediction has Chellanam wide awake

The coastal village of Chellanam, ever at the wrong end of the swelling waves, is wide awake after weathermen predicted a fresh bout of rain till June 4, with cyclonic storms forming in the Arabian Sea.

The most vulnerable coastal stretches of the village were lashed by larger-than-normal waves after midday on Wednesday as laying of geo bags to prevent flooding continued at the Vachakkal beach. The work on laying bulwarks of geo textile tubes filled with sea sand is yet to take off, said panchayat vice president K.D. Prasad.

More than a kilometre of the coastal stretch between Velankanni and Companippady has experienced severe erosion of shores in the past. Such stretches have been identified for geo textile tube laying. But a combination of factors, including the lockdown, has delayed the work, which should have been over by the end of May as per the earlier plan.

A senior official of the Department of Irrigation said the Vachakkal beach had been witnessing some brisk work to possibly contain the waves, and that a dredger to pump sand into large geo textile tubes was expected to arrive on Thursday.

The official added that once the dredger arrived, the work should be swift and efficient. The contractor has been asked to complete geo textile tube laying by June 20. The official said there was an assurance that the work could be continued even in rough weather.

Joseph Arakkal, a resident of the village and member of a group demanding quick completion of the shore protection work, said Chellanam continued to face the same threat as earlier. There is still a promise that at least some work will be completed by the middle of June, he added.

Jinson Veluthamannunkal, a resident of Velankanni, one of the most affected areas of Chellanam, said Vachakkal, Velankanni, Companyppady, and Maruvakkadu were among the coastal stretches that needed immediate protection. But he hoped that the work would be completed at least along the nearly 500-metre stretch of the coast at Bazaar and Velankanni.

There is a sense of impatience among coastal residents as their demand for shore protection walls dates back to 2017 December when Cylcone Ockhi hit the coast, flooding homes and damaging property. Mr. Veluthamannunkal recalled that the district administration had promised to complete the erection of geo textile tubes by June that year.