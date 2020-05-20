Fresh probe against Ebrahim Kunju

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Vigilance to conduct an inquiry into the allegation that former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and his son are threatening a petitioner who has filed a petition in the court for a Vigilance probe into the alleged corruption in the Palarivattom flyover construction.

The directive came on a petition filed by G. Girish Babu. According to him, Mr. Ebrahim Kunju and his son V.E. Abdul Gafoor had threatened him and asked to withdraw the petition now pending before the High Court. The henchmen of the former Minister had approached him and offered ₹5 lakh for withdrawing the petition. They were also asking him to sign a document stating that the petition was filed at the instance of a few political leaders.

Mr. Babu also said that he was being shadowed by known persons.

The police submitted before the court that directions had been given to strengthen patrolling covering the residence of the petitioner and to provide police assistance as and when needed.