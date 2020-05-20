Fresh probe against Ebrahim Kunju

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Vigilance to conduct an inquiry into the allegation that former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and his son are threatening a petitioner who has filed a petition in the court for a Vigilance probe into the alleged corruption in the Palarivattom flyover construction.
The directive came on a petition filed by G. Girish Babu. According to him, Mr. Ebrahim Kunju and his son V.E. Abdul Gafoor had threatened him and asked to withdraw the petition now pending before the High Court. The henchmen of the former Minister had approached him and offered ₹5 lakh for withdrawing the petition. They were also asking him to sign a document stating that the petition was filed at the instance of a few political leaders.
Mr. Babu also said that he was being shadowed by known persons.
The police submitted before the court that directions had been given to strengthen patrolling covering the residence of the petitioner and to provide police assistance as and when needed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism