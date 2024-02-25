Fresh land accretion in Chellanam brings some cheer

February 25, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of coastal Chellanam are relieved, if not pleasantly surprised, to find that there is fresh land accretion along the village coast, south of the fishing harbour, where residents said fresh beach formation stretches around 1.5-km in width into what used to be considerably deep sea waters at a length of 300 to 400 metres.

The development has been noticed in the wake of six breakwaters being built off Velankanni and Bazaar areas in the village, where sea erosion used to be severe especially after cyclone Ockhi that hit Chellanam in December 2017. The groynes were established as part of a ₹344-crore project to protect the coast. The work included sea walls built using tetrapods. The coastal protection wall is yet to be completed for the 10-km segment initially visualised for the works.

Residents have been demanding that the entire segment of the 20-km coast, between Chellanam and Fort Kochi, should be protected with groynes and tetrapod walls. V.T. Sebastian, a resident of Chellanam and leading a forum demanding comprehensive work to protect the coast said that the fresh land accretion is a good sign. The accretion has allowed waters off these new land to become shallow, allowing local fishermen more freedom to engage in fishing activities.

Joseph Jude of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council, which has been demanding protection for the life and property of coastal residents from sea erosion, said the formation of the new beach had been noted and the phenomenon appeared to be the result of erection of the groynes.

Mr. Sebastian said that the formation of land would help boost tourism if the process continued. It would attract tourists to the new beach, consequently leading to more activities in the local economy, he added.

Meanwhile, Chellanam Kochi Janakiya Vedi has demanded that Cochin Port authorities allow depositing dredged material from the shipping channel in a such a way that accelerates land accretion in Chellanam. It would not only save money for the Port authority but also help protect the coast.